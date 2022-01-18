FY2022 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J Sainsbury in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

