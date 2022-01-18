FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZWS. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

ZWS stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

