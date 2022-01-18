GAMB (GMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $731,143.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $731,143.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00054247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.