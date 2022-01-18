Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.60. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $170.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 269,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

