Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $117,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

