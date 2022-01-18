Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $64.91.

