Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,634 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

