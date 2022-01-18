Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $90.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.