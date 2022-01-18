Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,706 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ViewRay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $785.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

