Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.55.
NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.52. Generac has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
