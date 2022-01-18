Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.55.

NYSE GNRC opened at $306.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.52. Generac has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

