Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.63. 213,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.