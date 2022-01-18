Gitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $71.00 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $12.24 or 0.00029294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $173.81 million and $71.00 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00055266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

