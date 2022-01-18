Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GOOD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 209,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.42 million, a PE ratio of 493.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.