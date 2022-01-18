GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.92) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($22.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.20) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.88).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,699.54 ($23.19) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,586.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,491.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £85.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($68,241.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

