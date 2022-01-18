Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Down 37.0% in December

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Shares of GIC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.