Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

