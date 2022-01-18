Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,317 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,867,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $647,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

