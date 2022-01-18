Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Up 3.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 38,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

