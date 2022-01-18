Graco Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

GGG stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

