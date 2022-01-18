Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

