Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 6,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.