Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 6,007,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,270. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

