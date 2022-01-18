Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRCU stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 6,007,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,270. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.