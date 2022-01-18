GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

GP opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.90. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. Equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

