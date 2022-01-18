GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 2.66. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

