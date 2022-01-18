Grumpy Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

