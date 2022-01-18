Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.68. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,033 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAL. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

