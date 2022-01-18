GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.46 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $151.46 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,912,479 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

