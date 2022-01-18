Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,900 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery by 123.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Discovery by 127.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.