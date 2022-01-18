Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $396.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

