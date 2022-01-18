Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,300 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QIAGEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after acquiring an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

