Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.