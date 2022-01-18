Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.18. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $191.35.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

