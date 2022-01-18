Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 57,442 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after acquiring an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

