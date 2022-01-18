Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €184.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €176.00 ($200.00).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €175.70 ($199.66) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($132.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.15.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

