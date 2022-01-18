HAP Trading LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Global Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIO opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.