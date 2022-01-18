HAP Trading LLC Sells 16,836 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

HAP Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.25% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

