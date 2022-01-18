Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 644,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAPP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Happiness Biotech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

