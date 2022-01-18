Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.02

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 5022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBRIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from 625.00 to 570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.