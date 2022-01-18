Haverford Trust Co Acquires 35,696 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $144,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

