Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $101,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $105.88 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

