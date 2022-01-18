Haverford Trust Co Sells 20,908 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,908 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.57. 48,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

