HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $40.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.80 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $40.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $159.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.56 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.89 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $162.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in HBT Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 4,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

