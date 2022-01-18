Head to Head Analysis: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alight and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.11 $3.37 million $0.22 5.18

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alight and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.47%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group 1.82% 11.68% 5.03%

Risk & Volatility

Alight has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Alight on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

