Head-To-Head Analysis: Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.15 $258.27 million $0.64 58.55 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.62 $220.29 million $4.05 1.98

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zalando currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.55%. Given Zalando’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24% Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13%

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zalando beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

