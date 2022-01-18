Head-To-Head Contrast: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pixelworks alerts:

39.9% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 4.94 -$26.53 million ($0.47) -8.06 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -6.57

Rockley Photonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pixelworks currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.47%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 329.58%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Volatility & Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -47.70% -34.54% -20.95% Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84%

Summary

Rockley Photonics beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.