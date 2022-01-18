Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 38,252 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2,035.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

NYSE EMN opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

