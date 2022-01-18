Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Welbilt worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

WBT stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

