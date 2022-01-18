Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $494.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

