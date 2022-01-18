Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 5.32% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

