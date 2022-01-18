Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,476 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,671 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

